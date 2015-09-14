Sept 14 Swansea City must take Saturday's 1-0 Premier League loss to promoted side Watford on the chin and focus on their next game, captain Ashley Williams has said.

The Swans made an impressive start to the season before their trip to Vicarage road, including a 2-1 win against Manchester United just before the international break.

They lost for the first time this season on Saturday with Watford's Odion Ighalo putting the ball in the back of the net in the 59th minute.

"We've got to stand up and be men about it," the 31-year-old Williams was quoted as saying by the British Media. "We'd gone four unbeaten, but you have to take it on the chin. That's just how football is.

"It was inevitable that we'd get a result like that with that performance. It's a disappointing day all round.

"It's frustrating, but I don't want to take anything away from Watford because I thought they were really good."

Seventh-placed Swansea welcome Everton, who are coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over champions Chelsea, to Liberty Stadium on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto ganguly)