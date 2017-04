LONDON, June 27 Swansea City have signed Spanish central defender Jordi Amat from Espanyol for 2.5 million pounds ($3.80 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The deal is subject to a medical and international clearance, Swansea said.

Amat, who has featured for Spain at every age group from Under-16s to Under-21s, spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano. (Editing by Justin Palmer)