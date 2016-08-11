Swansea City have broken their transfer record to sign striker Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid for 15.5 million pounds ($20.12 million) on a four-year contract, the Welsh club said on Thursday.

Swansea's previous transfer record was the 12 million pounds spent to sign Wilfried Bony from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013.

The 23-year-old Baston, who came through the ranks at Atletico, scored 18 goals while on loan at Eibar in the Spanish top flight last season.

He has also had loan spells at Murcia, Huesca, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Zaragoza.

Baston has been capped by Spain at the under 16, under 17 and under 19 levels and follows in the footsteps of compatriot and World Cup winner Fernando Llorente, who made the switch from Spain to the Liberty Stadium last week.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Susanna Twidale)