Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to keep up title challenge
London - Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.
LONDON Swansea City's Ivory Coast international Wilfried Bony has signed a one-year contract extension, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The deal, which will keep the 25-year-old striker at the Liberty Stadium until 2018, is likely to ward off potential suitors ahead of the January transfer window.
Bony was the subject of speculation in the close season, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reported to be interested in signing the him.
“These types of players are ones that we do our best to keep at the club for a long time. But it’s also important that we see commitment from that player towards the club, his team mates and the fans," Swansea manager Garry Monk said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).
Bony, who spearheaded the Ivory Coast attack at the World Cup in June, scored 25 goals in his debut campaign for Swansea and has netted four in 11 league games this season.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
London - Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.