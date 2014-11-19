Swansea City's Wilfried Bony celebrates scoring his second goal against Leicester City during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON Swansea City's Ivory Coast international Wilfried Bony has signed a one-year contract extension, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The deal, which will keep the 25-year-old striker at the Liberty Stadium until 2018, is likely to ward off potential suitors ahead of the January transfer window.

Bony was the subject of speculation in the close season, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reported to be interested in signing the him.

“These types of players are ones that we do our best to keep at the club for a long time. But it’s also important that we see commitment from that player towards the club, his team mates and the fans," Swansea manager Garry Monk said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

Bony, who spearheaded the Ivory Coast attack at the World Cup in June, scored 25 goals in his debut campaign for Swansea and has netted four in 11 league games this season.

