LONDON Swansea City need to appoint a new manager soon to help their struggle against relegation, interim boss Alan Curtis said on Saturday as British media reported that Paul Clement will move from Bayern Munich to take over in the next 48 hours.

A demoralising 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday was the Welsh club's fifth defeat in six matches and left them four points from safety at the halfway stage of the season.

"I think we need to sort something out as quickly as we possibly can," Curtis told Sky Sports News.

"That was evident today.

"We have the game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Who knows, there may be a new manager in place by then, but I am not sure as I have not heard anything new.

"I still think there should be enough in our squad to get better results, but confidence in sport, especially football, is such a fragile thing.

"When we concede, you seem to see the confidence drain out of the players."

Clement, 44, has been assistant manager at Bayern to Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he also worked at Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

Swansea were reported to have interviewed him before appointing Bob Bradley, who was sacked this week after winning only two matches out of 11.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)