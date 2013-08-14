Swansea City's Jonathan De Guzman wipes the ball before a free kick during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Liberty Stadium in Swansea May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City midfielder Jonathan de Guzman will miss his side's Premier League opener against Manchester United on Saturday after suffering concussion while on national duty with the Netherlands, his club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Spanish side Villarreal, was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Dirk Kuyt during a training session ahead of their friendly with Portugal.

He may also miss the first leg of Swansea's Europa League playoff with Romanian side Petrolul Ploiesti on Thursday, a club statement said.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ossian Shine)