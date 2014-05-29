May 29 Swansea City have snapped up goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on a free transfer after the Polish international rejected a contract extension with English Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 29-year-old stopper signed a four-year deal, which will be activated upon the expiry of his Arsenal contract on July 1, and becomes Garry Monk's first signing since taking over as manager in February, the Welsh club said on Thursday.

Fabianski, who has won 21 international caps, will compete with Michel Vorm for a starting spot at the Liberty Stadium after ending his seven-year spell at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said he had wanted to keep the goalkeeper, who was backup to first choice Wojciech Szczesny but started the FA Cup final earlier this month as the Londoners beat Hull City 3-2. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)