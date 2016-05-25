Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin wants Andre Ayew to stay at the Welsh club next season and believes the 26-year-old can thrive as a centre forward despite the player preferring a midfield role.

Ghana international Ayew joined Swansea from Marseille and scored 12 Premier League goals in his first season, helping the club finish 12th in the table.

Ayew has been linked by British media with possible moves to Sunderland or West Ham United.

"I hope he stays. I don't know, but we have discovered other good characteristics with him," Guidolin told British media.

"He says he is not a striker and he is a midfielder but in my opinion he is a striker. He is also a good false nine.

"He is a big player, but his attitude is good. He is an important player, but he is quiet, a good guy."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)