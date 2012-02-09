Swansea's manager Brendan Rodgers poses with the trophy after their English Championship play-off final soccer match victory over Reading at Wembley Stadium in London May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Rodgers, 39, took over at Swansea in July 2010 and guided them to promotion to the Premier League last season via the playoffs.

They became the first Welsh club to reach England's top flight since 1983. Swansea currently lie 10th in the 20-team table and have won many admirers for their attractive style of play.

"I'm delighted to sign the new deal," Rodgers, who had been on a one-year rolling contract but has now committed to the club until July 2015, said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I've been very pleased with my work over the last 19 months.

"I can only promise that over the next three-and-a-half years I will continue to fight for the club and its people to help us become a sustainable Barclays Premier League club."

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)