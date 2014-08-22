Swansea City have signed Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Tom Carroll on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Carroll has played seven Premier League games for Tottenham and also appeared for them in the Europa League but has found it hard to establish himself in the first team.

The 22-year-old, an England Under-21 international, has previously been loaned to Leyton Orient, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers.

Swansea's official website (www.swanseacity.net) said he was available for Saturday's league game at home to Burnley.

