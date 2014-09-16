WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
LONDON Swansea City central defender Jordi Amat will be out of action for six weeks due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Spaniard was substituted at halftime during the 4-2 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.
Amat started all four Premier League games this season as Swansea moved up to third place in the table.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ossian Shine)
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.