U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
LONDON Swansea City have signed St Etienne left back Franck Tabanou on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 26-year-old French defender made more than 100 appearances for Ligue 1 side Toulouse before enjoying two seasons with St Etienne.
"I wanted to come to Swansea because I believe we are the perfect match," Tabanou told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).
"I was particularly impressed with the manager because he knew everything about me. I was also touched by the fact that he said I was a top signing for Swansea."
Swansea, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, signed Ghana forward Andre Ayew from Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer last week.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.