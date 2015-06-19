LONDON Swansea City have signed St Etienne left back Franck Tabanou on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old French defender made more than 100 appearances for Ligue 1 side Toulouse before enjoying two seasons with St Etienne.

"I wanted to come to Swansea because I believe we are the perfect match," Tabanou told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I was particularly impressed with the manager because he knew everything about me. I was also touched by the fact that he said I was a top signing for Swansea."

Swansea, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, signed Ghana forward Andre Ayew from Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer last week.

