LONDON, July 10 Swansea City have signed Spanish central defender Jose Manuel Flores from Serie A side Genoa for an initial 2 million pounds, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, known as Chico, has agreed a three-year contract with Swansea, joining up again with the Welsh club's new manager Michael Laudrup, for whom he played while on loan at La Liga side Mallorca last season.

"He was one of the main reasons I signed," explained Chico. "He knows me as a person and a player, so I was honoured when the call came."

"I believe the manager will be good for Swansea and they have done extremely well to get him. Swansea's way of playing is the same style as he wants to play the game. He is the right person to take this club forward," added the former Spain under-21 international.

Dane Laudrup replaced Brendan Rodgers who left Swansea to take over from Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool after impressing in the Welsh club's first season in the Premier League. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)