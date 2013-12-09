(Adds quotes)

Dec 9 Two unlikely goalscorers lifted a largely dull mid-table Premier League clash between Swansea City and Hull City who shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Hull striker Danny Graham's first goal in almost a year put the visitors ahead after nine minutes, the former Swansea player side-footing home from close range following a right-wing cross by Egyptian international Ahmed Elmohamady.

It was Graham's first Premier League goal in 28 matches - the last one scored for Swansea in January.

"Certainly it's been a long-time coming, we had to work hard, we knew it would be tough," Graham told Sky Sports.

"We hit them on counter-attack and that seemed to work. We are happy with a point."

Swansea, who welcomed back Spanish striker Michu after a five-week absence with an ankle injury, were frustrated by Hull in the first half but played with more pace after the break and levelled after 59 minutes.

A short corner by Jonjo Shelvey came back to the former Liverpool midfielder and his driven cross hit Chico Flores and flew past Scotland keeper Allan McGregor for the Spanish defender's first Premier League goal.

Hull had a goal disallowed when David Meyler was adjudged offside, then Yannick Sagbo's shot from distance was saved at full stretch by Swansea goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel.

The visitors might also have had a penalty when a back post-header from Alex Bruce struck Dwight Tiendalli on the arms.

McGregor saved well with his feet from Michu in the dying minutes but a draw was a fair result.

The point moved both teams up one place in the table, Swansea to 10th and Hull 12th.

"It wasn't a very good game to watch," Swansea manager Michael Laudrup said.

"First half, we played and played and played but much too slow, no pace on the ball so it was quite easy for Hull to defend," the Dane added.

"Second half, we did much better, much quicker and got the equaliser. Had a chance maybe before the second goal but I think after the first half we did not deserve to win this game."

(Reporting By Tony Goodson, editing by Ed Osmond)