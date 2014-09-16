Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, Sept 16 Swansea City central defender Jordi Amat will be out of action for six weeks due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Spaniard was substituted at halftime during the 4-2 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.
Amat started all four Premier League games this season as Swansea moved up to third place in the table. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ossian Shine)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.