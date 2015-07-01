LONDON, July 1 Swansea City bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Portugal forward Eder from Braga on a three-year-contract, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has 18 caps, played in all three matches as Portugal were knocked out in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"Swansea City have completed the signing of Portuguese international striker Eder from Braga for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement on their official website (www.swanseacity.net).

Eder, who scored his first international goal against Italy earlier this month, becomes Swansea's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Andre Ayew, Franck Tabanou and Kristoffer Nordfeldt. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)