Feb 9 Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers
has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract, the Premier
League club said on Thursday.
Rodgers, 39, took over at Swansea in July 2010 and guided
them to promotion to the Premier League last season via the
playoffs.
They became the first Welsh club to reach England's top
flight since 1983. Swansea currently lie 10th in the 20-team
table and have won many admirers for their attractive style of
play.
"I'm delighted to sign the new deal," Rodgers, who had been
on a one-year rolling contract but has now committed to the club
until July 2015, said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).
"I've been very pleased with my work over the last 19
months.
"I can only promise that over the next three-and-a-half
years I will continue to fight for the club and its people to
help us become a sustainable Barclays Premier League club."
