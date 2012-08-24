LONDON Aug 24 South Korea international
midfielder Ki Sung-yeung left Celtic for Swansea City to become
the Welsh club's record signing on Friday.
The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract although he
will not be available for Saturday's Premier League clash at
home to West Ham United.
He is still waiting for a work permit and international
clearance following the move, which was for an undisclosed fee.
Media said the figure of around six million pounds ($9.49
million) was a Swansea record.
Ki told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net): "This is
something I have dreamt about since I was a child - playing in
the Premier League against the best players in the world. I
can't wait to play my first game."
Ki said Swansea's style of play and the presence of Michael
Laudrup as manager helped him decide the Liberty Stadium was the
correct destination.
"When I look at Swansea I see a club that is growing and
growing, and the style here is very attractive to me," he said.
"Last year I watched them a lot in the Premier League and
they did things very differently to a lot of the other teams.
"The manager is another big attraction. I remember watching
him when I was younger and I was amazed by how good he was."
Ki spent two and a half years at Celtic after signing from
FC Seoul in January 2010 and was the man of the match in the
2011 Scottish Cup final, scoring the opening goal in Celtic's
3-0 win over Motherwell.
He played against new team mates Neil Taylor and Scott
Sinclair when South Korea beat Britain on penalties in the
quarter-finals of the London Olympics.
Ki scored the deciding penalty in the 5-4 shootout win and
finished with an Olympic bronze medal after Korea beat Japan in
the third-fourth place match.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)