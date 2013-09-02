Sept 2 Forward Alvaro Vazquez, who played a role in Spain's European Under-21 Championship title triumph in June, has left La Liga club Getafe for English Premier League Swansea City on a season-long loan subject to international clearance.

"He is a little different to the strikers we have and has the characteristics we have been looking for," coach Michael Laudrup told the club website (www.swanseacity.net) on Monday. "He will give us a different option."

Vazquez, 22, made his La Liga debut for Espanyol against Real Madrid in September 2010.

He joined Getafe a year ago and has scored 14 goals in 89 top-flight appearances in Spain. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John Mehaffey)