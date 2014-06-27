Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
June 27 French international striker Bafetimbi Gomis left Olympique Lyon for Swansea City on a free transfer on Friday.
The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract subject to international clearance, the English Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).
Gomis, who has won 12 caps for his country, scored 22 goals in all competitions for Lyon last term and 25 the season before.
His club finished fifth in Ligue 1, 28 points behind champions Paris St Germain.
Gomis previously played for St Etienne, scoring 40 goals in 142 appearances, before leaving for Lyon for a fee of 12 million euros ($16.37 million) in July 2009.
Garry Monk's Swansea, who were 12th in the league last season, kick off the new campaign at Manchester United on Aug. 16.
