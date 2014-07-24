LONDON, July 24 Swansea City's spending spree continued with the arrival of Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero on Thursday, the sixth new player to arrive at the Premier League club since the end of last season.

One day after Michel Vorm and Ben Davies left south Wales for Tottenham Hotspur, with Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson moving in the opposite direction, Swansea unveiled the 24-year-old with a photograph on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

He has signed on a four-year deal from Mexican club Morelia for an undisclosed fee.

Swansea, preparing for their fourth season in the Premier League, had previously signed Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, French striker Bafetimbi Gomis, Dutch striker Marvin Emnes and Scottish defender Stephen Kingsley before the arrivals of Sigurdsson and Montero.

The winger, who has 43 caps, started all three group games for Ecuador in the World Cup against Switzerland, Honduras and France.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Goodson)