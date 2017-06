LONDON, June 15 Former Denmark international Michael Laudrup has been appointed manager of Swansea City on a two-year-deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Laudrup, who resigned as manager of La Liga side Real Mallorca in September, replaces Brendan Rodgers who moved to Liverpool last month. It will be the Dane's first managerial job in English soccer. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)