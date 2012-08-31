Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 31 Spain international Pablo Hernandez has joined Swansea from La Liga side Valencia for a club-record fee of 5.55 million pounds ($8.82 million), the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 27-year-old winger, who played under current Swans manager Michael Laudrup at Getafe, signed a three-year contract.
"He has played a lot of games in the Champions League games in the last three seasons and made his debut in the national team," Laudrup told the club's official website (www.swanseacity.net).
"I am looking forward to working with him again; he is a good player with the right mentality." ($1 = 0.6296 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.