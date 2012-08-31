Aug 31 Spain international Pablo Hernandez has joined Swansea from La Liga side Valencia for a club-record fee of 5.55 million pounds ($8.82 million), the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old winger, who played under current Swans manager Michael Laudrup at Getafe, signed a three-year contract.

"He has played a lot of games in the Champions League games in the last three seasons and made his debut in the national team," Laudrup told the club's official website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I am looking forward to working with him again; he is a good player with the right mentality." ($1 = 0.6296 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich)