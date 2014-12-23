LONDON Dec 23 Benfica striker Nelson Oliveira has signed for Swansea City on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will be eligible to play for the Welsh side when the transfer window opens on Jan.1 and will provide cover for Wilfried Bony when the striker joins up with Ivory Coast for January's Africa Cup of Nations.

"I already know quite a bit about Swansea and it was their style of play and the ambience at the club that attracted me," Oliveira, who has been capped 14 times by Portugal, told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"The deal was agreed early so I can spend an extra 10 days in Swansea training with the squad and getting to know my new team mates. That way I hope to be ready to offer my services to the team that much earlier."

Swansea, who are eighth in the Premier League with 25 points from 17 matches, host Aston Villa on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)