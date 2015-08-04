Swansea City's Ki Sung-Yueng reacts after Stoke City scored their second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, northern England October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng hopes his side can repeat last season's opening-day shock when they face champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.

Ki scored in the win over Manchester United on the first day of last season as Swansea went on the finish a creditable eighth in the Premier League.

"We had the perfect start last year which set us up for the rest of the campaign," the 26-year-old South Korean international was quoted as saying on Swansea's website (www.swanseacity.net).

Ki is aware of the enormity of the task at hand against Jose Mourinho's side.

"It's going to be tough, but hopefully we can do the same again," Ki said. "Our preparation has been good over the last six weeks. We've trained very hard and everyone is ready to go.

"Chelsea are the defending champions -- and worthy champions at that," he added.

"We know we will have to be at our very best to come away with a positive result, but we have shown in the past what we can do on our day."

