LONDON Jan 15 Swansea City have signed versatile Belgium winger Roland Lamah on an 18-month loan from La Liga's Osasuna, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Lamah, who was born in Ivory Coast before he moved to Belgium aged 15, is left-footed but can play on either wing and said he was eager to begin his career under former Denmark and Barcelona great Michael Laudrup.

"To play in the Premier League is a dream, and also to play under Michael Laudrup is fantastic for me," the 25-year-old, capped five times by Belgium since 2009, told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

Lamah's move is subject to international clearance but the winger should be available as early as Saturday for Swansea's top flight clash at home to Stoke City.

Swansea and Laudrup have had huge success signing players from less high-profile clubs in Spain.

Striker Michu joined from Rayo Vallecano in July for just two million pounds ($3.21 million) but has gone on to be joint-third top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals. ($1 = 0.6224 British pounds) (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows x)