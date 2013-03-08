LONDON, March 8 Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has signed a new contract at the English League Cup winners which runs until 2015, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"Swansea City is pleased to announce that manager Michael Laudrup has today signed a new contract that will keep him at the Liberty Stadium until June 2015," the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

