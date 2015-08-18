Aug 18 Swansea City manager Garry Monk is happy with his current squad and says the club are unlikely to bring in any more new players before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

The Swans made six signings in the close season, bringing in midfielder Andre Ayew, defender Franck Tabanou, forwards Eder and Oliver McBurnie, and goalkeepers Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Josh Vickers.

"I think we are done (in terms of adding), I am not actively looking for anyone," Monk was quoted as saying by the South Wales Evening Post (bit.ly/1UQiq1v).

"You can never say never, but nothing is imminent or anything like that," the manager added.

Monk said he did not expect to sell any more players either.

"I am very happy with the squad I have got.

"The squad I have is the one I wanted. We worked hard in the summer to get everything sorted early so we had good preparation time, and you can see in how we have started that is proving beneficial," the manager said.

The only players who could still leave before the transfer deadline are Dwight Tiendalli and Spaniard Michu who has made it clear he does not want to play for the club again despite having a year left on his contract, the newspaper said.

Swansea, who finished eighth in the league last season, have four points from their first two fixtures after drawing 2-2 at Chelsea in their Premier League opener and beating Newcastle United 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Next up for the Swans is a trip to Sunderland on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)