LONDON Swansea City have completed the signing of French striker David Ngog from Bolton Wanderers, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The former Paris St Germain and Liverpool forward has joined Swansea for an undisclosed fee until the end of the season.

"It's a delight for me," Ngog told the Swansea website. "I think Swansea are a very good club. They have shown over the last couple of years that they are a good Premier League side.

"Swansea are a team who like to keep the ball and play good football. The manager (Michael Laudrup) was obviously a top player and as a manager he has proven he is very good as well. It will be really interesting to work with him."

Swansea have slipped to 15th in the Premier League table and have been short of attacking options since losing last season's leading scorer Michu to injury last month.

Ngog could make his debut in the home league game against fellow strugglers Fulham on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Ngog, who scored 19 goals in 94 games during his three years at Liverpool, joined Championship club Bolton for 4.0 million pounds in 2011.

