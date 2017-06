LONDON May 30 Swansea City coach Brendan Rodgers is poised to be appointed Liverpool manager after being offered the job by the Anfield club, Swansea said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following on from discussions with Liverpool's owners, Brendan has informed us that he would like to take up their offer to manage Liverpool," Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said on the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

