Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
LONDON Swansea City splashed out five million pounds to prise hard-working midfielder Jonjo Shelvey away from Premier League rivals Liverpool on Wednesday.
The Welsh club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) that Shelvey, who spent three years at Liverpool and made 32 appearances under Brendan Rodgers last season, had signed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.
His domestic and European form earned a first England cap as a second-half substitute in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino at Wembley last October.
The 21-year-old is League Cup winners Swansea's fifth close-season signing following Spanish trio Jordi Amat, Jose Canas and Alejandro Pozuelo along with Jonathan de Guzman - who has returned on loan.
Raheem Sterling says he is "more than confident" that Manchester City can secure one of the top four spots in the Premier League that will guarantee them Champions League football next season.
MILAN AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.