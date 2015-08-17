Aug 17 Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is satisfied with his early season form and hopes he can impress England manager Roy Hodgson enough to earn a recall.

The 23-year-old, who made his only England appearance back in 2012, has helped Swansea to four points in two Premier League games, including a 1-1 draw at champions Chelsea and an assist in their 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

"That's everyone's dream to play for their country -- and it's obviously my dream as well," Shelvey, who joined Swansea in the summer of 2013, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Hopefully I can keep on putting in performances like that for (England manager) Roy Hodgson to let me in to his squad."

Shelvey was criticised by club manager Garry Monk last December for a perceived lack of commitment but the former Liverpool player has shown his seriousness by employing a chef in the off-season to help him maintain his weight.

"I feel a lot better in myself," Shelvey added.

"It's just a matter of keeping on top of it now and maintaining it, listening to the manager here, improving every day and fighting for my place."

Shelvey also praised team mate and Ecuador international Jefferson Montero for his performance.

"We knew he had it in his locker," Shelvey said. "He had a couple of games last season -- one of them against Arsenal when he was outstanding, he tore their right-back to pieces -- and he's done that both games so far.

"And we just hope it can continue for us because we just get the ball to him and he does his bit." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)