Jan 25 Stoke City striker Kenwyne Jones is set to join Cardiff City in a swap deal with forward Peter Odemwingie, the English Premier League teams said on Saturday.

The deal is subject to both players passing medicals and agreeing personal terms, Stoke said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com).

Trinidad and Tobago forward Jones, 29, is in his second spell at Stoke, having scored three goals in 13 matches while on loan from Southampton in 2005.

He joined on a permanent basis in 2010, netting 13 times in 88 league matches.

Nigeria international Odemwingie only joined Cardiff this season, having fallen out of favour at West Bromwich Albion following a failed attempt to sign for Queens Park Rangers at the end of the 2013 January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has scored once in 15 league appearances since moving to Wales.

"There is potential to do a deal with Peter Odemwingie going to Stoke and Kenwyne Jones coming to us," Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the BBC after the 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win over second tier Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

"I can't confirm anything until deals are done and medicals are done but we are a long way down that road." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)