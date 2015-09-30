Sept 30 Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has returned to Championship side Swindon Town on loan after apologising for paying a fine with 5,000 one pence pieces.

The 21-year-old had been sent back to Anfield on Monday after he used the coins to pay his fine for turning up late to training.

"Lawrence is going to come back, he is very humble and very apologetic," manager Mark Cooper told the BBC.

"He knows the way he behaved was wrong and he has been in the changing room after the game and apologised to the players.

"He asked them if they wanted him back and they all said yes. Lawrence is an exceptional young goalkeeper and it's important he learns from this little mishap and it will benefit his career going forward," Cooper said.

The Swindon boss said he appreciated the humour, but that it had been perhaps misguided.

"It (the incident) did happen and I thought it was brilliant banter, but in the context it was the wrong way to go about it," he said. "We are giving him a second chance and I'm sure he will be grateful."

The 21-year-old has played nine games for Swindon after joining them on a season-long loan and could now be picked for Saturday's game at Blackpool.

