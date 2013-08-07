Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
LAHORE Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies beginning later this month, the veteran batsman announced on Thursday.
Morocco international Adel Taarabt is to join Fulham on a season-long loan from relegated Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was initially loaned to QPR from Tottenham Hotspur, where he played under current Fulham manager Martin Jol, in 2009 before signing a permanent deal a year later.
Taarabt, who made his professional debut with RC Lens in 2006, played for France as a youth international before opting to represent Morocco at senior level.
Fulham's opening game of the new season is away at Sunderland on August 17. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
LAHORE Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies beginning later this month, the veteran batsman announced on Thursday.
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia American journeyman Charley Hoffman led the U.S. Masters after firing a sparkling 65 in a wind-swept first round on Thursday as world number one Dustin Johnson pulled out due to a back injury.