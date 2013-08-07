Aug 7 Morocco international Adel Taarabt is to join Fulham on a season-long loan from relegated Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was initially loaned to QPR from Tottenham Hotspur, where he played under current Fulham manager Martin Jol, in 2009 before signing a permanent deal a year later.

Taarabt, who made his professional debut with RC Lens in 2006, played for France as a youth international before opting to represent Morocco at senior level.

Fulham's opening game of the new season is away at Sunderland on Aug. 17. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)