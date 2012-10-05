Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Oct 5 Senegal midfielder Mickael Tavares joined forces with former Hamburg SV manager Martin Jol again when he signed for English Premier League side Fulham on Friday.
The 29-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Hamburg in the close season, the Londoners said on their website (www.fulhamfc.com).
Tavares, who has 25 caps, played under Dutchman Jol during the second half of the 2008-09 Bundesliga season.
He also had a spell on loan with English second-tier team Middlesbrough during the 2010-11 campaign.
Fulham, who are ninth in the league, travel to promoted Southampton on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (