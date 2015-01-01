LONDON Jan 1 Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor could be out for the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-3 home draw with Burnley on Thursday.

"Unfortunately there's bad news with Steven," assistant manager John Carver told the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"It looks like he's snapped his Achilles tendon. We'll make sure he's looked after and everything will be done properly."

Carver was in charge of the team against Burnley with manager Alan Pardew all set to take over at Premier League rivals Crystal Palace later this week.

The draw meant Newcastle remained 10th in the table. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)