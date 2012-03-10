LONDON The Football Association repeated their call for goal-line technology on Saturday as Queen's Park Rangers became the latest club to suffer from a clear case of human error.

The London club were denied a goal in the 20th minute of their Premier League relegation clash at Bolton Wanderers when Clint Hill's header was well over the line before being clawed out by home keeper Adam Bogdan.

Television replays vindicated QPR's sense of injustice and to make matters worse they ended up losing 2-1 -- a result that means they will end the day in the bottom three.

World governing body FIFA's president Sepp Blatter has always been against goal-line technology but has since relaxed his stance and the body will decide in July which technology will be used in further trials.

The FA have long campaigned for technology to assist officials -- a subject that gained emphasis after England's Frank Lampard had a goal denied against Germany in the 2010 World Cup finals after his shot hit the bar and went in.

"Following last week's meeting of IFAB (International Football Association Board) The FA would like to reiterate our strong desire to see Goal Line Technology introduced as soon as possible," the FA statement said.

"The FA has been a leading proponent of Goal Line Technology for many years. We will continue to press for its introduction once further independent testing is complete later this year, so that anyone wishing to introduce the technology is able to do so at the earliest possible opportunity."

Even Bolton manager Owen Coyle sympathised with QPR manager Mark Hughes, despite his side benefitting from a clear error.

"Nobody is a bigger advocate of goal-line technology than myself, we had one this year against Chelsea when Kevin Davies scored a goal that wasn't given," he told Sky Sports.

"We saw what happened with England in the World Cup. I can totally understand how Mark will be feeling."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)