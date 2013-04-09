LONDON, April 9 English Football Association (FA) general secretary Alex Horne believes the Premier League will approve the introduction of goal-line technology from next season at a meeting this week.

Horne told the BBC he thought the equipment was always an "ideal piece of technology to allow into the game" ahead of the Premier League clubs meeting on Thursday.

"I'm expecting it to go through at that meeting," Horne said on Tuesday.

The FA want technology to be officially introduced at the pre-season Community Shield fixture after lobbying for its inclusion for some time, sanctioning its testing at an England v Belgium international friendly last June.

Wembley and the 20 Premier League stadiums would have the equipment installed should it be approved.

Last week, world governing body FIFA chose German-based GoalControl as the official goal-line technology provider for the Confederations Cup in Brazil in June.

"Technology that says 'yes, the ball has crossed the line' and lets the referee know makes an awful lot of sense to me," Horne added.

"Particularly where it's a knock-out situation, incorrect decisions have less opportunity to even themselves out over a season."

Goal-line technology was used at the Club World Cup in Japan at the end of last year. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John O'Brien)