LONDON, April 26 The Premier League have agreed
that no handshakes will take place in the match between Queens
Park Rangers and Chelsea on Sunday because of tensions between
John Terry and Anton Ferdinand.
Chelsea and former England captain Terry, who denies
wrongdoing, has been charged with racially abusing QPR defender
Ferdinand in a league game in October.
Terry is due in court in July after the Euro 2012
tournament.
"The Premier League position on the pre-match handshake
convention remains consistent. In all normal circumstances it
must be observed," the Premier League said in a statement.
"However, after discussions with both Chelsea and Queens
Park Rangers about the potential and specific legal context in
relation to John Terry and Anton Ferdinand the decision has been
taken to suspend the handshake convention for Sunday's match."
There was no handshake before the FA Cup fourth round match
in January between the two clubs.
Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League final on
Tuesday at the expense of holders Barcelona despite Terry's
first-half red card, can go a point behind fourth-placed
Newcastle United with three games left if they win.