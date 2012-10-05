LONDON Oct 5 The Football Association (FA) have given Chelsea captain John Terry until Oct. 18 to appeal against his four-match ban and fine after they released details of why he was found guilty of racially insulting Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

The FA published a 63-page document on Friday explaining their reasons for the ban and 220,000-pound ($355,600) fine imposed last week for the incident that occurred during a Premier League match at QPR's Loftus Road ground last year.

Terry was found not guilty of a racially aggravated offence towards Ferdinand by London magistrates in July.

