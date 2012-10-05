Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Oct 5 The Football Association (FA) have given Chelsea captain John Terry until Oct. 18 to appeal against his four-match ban and fine after they released details of why he was found guilty of racially insulting Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
The FA published a 63-page document on Friday explaining their reasons for the ban and 220,000-pound ($355,600) fine imposed last week for the incident that occurred during a Premier League match at QPR's Loftus Road ground last year.
Terry was found not guilty of a racially aggravated offence towards Ferdinand by London magistrates in July.
($1 = 0.6186 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (