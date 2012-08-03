Aug 3 Chelsea captain John Terry has denied a Football Association charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand following their verbal exchange during a Premier League match last October.

The former England captain, who was last month found not guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand in a criminal trial at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, has requested a personal hearing.

The FA investigation into Terry began last year but was halted once it became a criminal matter. It was restarted once the court case concluded.

"John Terry has today denied an FA charge of using abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour, which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race, towards Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand," said a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com).

"The Chelsea player has requested a personal hearing, the date of which will be set in due course. During this period John Terry remains available to play for England."

Terry was stripped of the England captaincy by the FA because of the allegations which in turn triggered the resignation of manager Fabio Capello.

Terry was selected by Capello's replacement Roy Hodgson for last month's Euro 2012 tournament.

(Created by Josh Reich)