LONDON, Sept 27 Chelsea captain John Terry has been banned for four domestic matches after a hearing found him guilty of racial abuse, the English FA said on Thursday.

Terry appeared before a Football Association disciplinary hearing over charges that he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match last October. He was acquitted over the incident in the law courts in July.

The 31-year-old retired from England duty on Sunday ahead of the FA hearing, saying his position in the national team was "untenable" because of the disciplinary proceedings.

Terry has also been fined 220,000 pounds ($355,00). The penalty is suspended until after the outcome of any appeal which must be received within 14 days.

Chelsea are due to play title rivals Arsenal and Manchester United in their next four Premier League matches.

Terry was a key player in Chelsea's league titles under Jose Mourinho in 2005 and 2006 and in 2010 under Carlo Ancelotti.

He also played a major role in Chelsea's 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012 FA Cup-winning runs but did not feature in the club's Champions League victory last season after being sent off in the semi-final. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)