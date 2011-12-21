LONDON Dec 21 Chelsea soccer captain John
Terry will be prosecuted over allleged racial abuse made during
a Premier League soccer match in October, British authorities
said on Wednesday.
"I am satisfied there is sufficient evidence for a realistic
prospect of conviction and it is in the public interest to
prosecute this case," Alison Saunders, Chief Crown Prosecutor
for London said in a statement.
"Mr Terry will appear before West London Magistrates' Court
on 1 February 2012."
Police had been investigating allegations that Terry
racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand
during a Premier League match.
Terry has denied making a racist comment to Ferdinand,
younger brother of the England captain's long-time international
team mate Rio.
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches
on Tuesday and fined 40,000 pounds by the FA for racially
abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a game
earlier this season.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Matt Falloon)