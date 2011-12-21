LONDON Dec 21 Chelsea soccer captain John Terry will be prosecuted over allleged racial abuse made during a Premier League soccer match in October, British authorities said on Wednesday.

"I am satisfied there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction and it is in the public interest to prosecute this case," Alison Saunders, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London said in a statement.

"Mr Terry will appear before West London Magistrates' Court on 1 February 2012."

Police had been investigating allegations that Terry racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League match.

Terry has denied making a racist comment to Ferdinand, younger brother of the England captain's long-time international team mate Rio.

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches on Tuesday and fined 40,000 pounds by the FA for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a game earlier this season. (Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Matt Falloon)