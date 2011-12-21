* Chelsea captain faces court over alleged racist remark
* Terry denies charge of abusing opponent Anton Ferdinand
* Case follows eight-match ban for Liverpool's Suarez
(Adds Terry statement)
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Dec 21 Chelsea and England captain
John Terry will be prosecuted for the alleged racial abuse of
Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League
match in October, British authorities said on Wednesday.
The decision comes a day after Liverpool striker Luis Suarez
was banned for eight matches on Tuesday and fined 40,000 pounds
($62,800) by the FA for racially abusing Manchester United
defender Patrice Evra during another game earlier this season.
Terry will appear in court on Feb. 1 and could be fined up
to 2,500 pounds if found guilty. That is a fraction of his
weekly wage but the damage to his image could be more costly.
Police had been investigating a complaint that Terry
racially abused Ferdinand during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat by their
west London rivals in October.
The complaint came after video footage of the incident was
posted on the Internet.
"I am satisfied there is sufficient evidence for a
realistic prospect of conviction and it is in the public
interest to prosecute this case," Alison Saunders, Chief Crown
Prosecutor for London said in a statement.
"Mr Terry will appear before West London Magistrates' Court
on 1 February 2012."
TERRY DISAPPOINTED
Terry has repeatedly denied making a racist comment to
Ferdinand, younger brother of the England captain's long-time
international team mate Rio.
"I am disappointed with the decision to charge me and hope
to be given the chance to clear my name as quickly as possible,"
Terry said in a statement reported by British media.
"I have never aimed a racist remark at anyone and count
people from all races and creeds among my closest friends.
"I will fight tooth and nail to prove my innocence."
"I have campaigned against racism and believe there is no
place for it in society," he added.
Chelsea, who play at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, stood by
their captain, a hero with the club's fans for his loyalty and
commitment, and he remains available for selection.
"John has made it clear he denies the charge and is
determined to do all he can to prove his innocence," the club
said in a statement on their website.
"Chelsea FC has always been fully supportive of John in this
matter and will continue to be so. The club finds all forms of
discrimination abhorrent and we are proud of the work we
undertake campaigning on this important issue."
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)