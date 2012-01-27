LONDON Carlos Tevez could stay at Manchester City until the end of the season even though he has not kicked a ball for them since September and is unlikely ever to do so again.

The 27-year-old Argentine international, banned, fined and in self-imposed exile in his homeland, has been linked with moves to Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris St Germain but City's asking price of around 25 million pounds has partly prevented any deal from happening.

Now, with the January transfer window deadline approaching on the 31st of the month, his advisor Kia Joorabchian told the UK's Talksport radio: "We've been in negotiations with three big clubs but I don't think they have reached the figures Manchester City want.

"Carlos will remain at Man City until the summer. City would like to move him on but only at a certain price."

Tevez last played for Premier League leaders City in a League Cup win over Birmingham City on September21.

Six days later he failed to heed coach Roberto Mancini's instructions to warm up as a substitute in a Champions League match at Bayern Munich and has not played since. He has been in Argentina without the club's permission since November.

Serie A champions AC Milan, who want him on loan despite City demanding a sale, looked like securing his signature and might yet do so but Joorabchian says a deal may now have to wait until the end of the season.

"This summer will open up a lot of markets. All of the big clubs are looking for players who can play in the Champions League," he said.

"Carlos Tevez is cup-tied and that creates a big obstacle. You're spending a lot of money on the transfer and the salary and he can't play Champions League.

"You have three-and-a-half months and then you can restructure your team, and buy Carlos, in the summer."

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani has said his club will make a decision later on Friday on whether to pursue their interest in Tevez or take Catania's Maxi Lopez instead.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)