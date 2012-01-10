MANCHESTER, England Jan 10 Manchester
City manager Roberto Mancini was confident on Tuesday that
outcast striker Carlos Tevez would find a new club in the
January transfer window.
The Argentine, who has not played for the Premier League
leaders since refusing to warm up in a Champions League match at
Bayern Munich in September, has been linked with Italian clubs
AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Milan's pursuit appears to have hit a brick wall as City
have ruled out a loan deal which is favoured by the Serie A
club, while Inter president Massimo Moratti confirmed his club's
interest in the player on Monday.
"I think maybe we can find a good solution in January...also
because it is important for Carlos. Now it is three or four
months that he hasn't played," Mancini told a news conference.
"I know that there is Inter maybe that is interested because
I read the newspapers, and Milan the same but I don't know the
last news."
Tevez was fined by City and suspended during an internal
investigation, with Mancini subsequently offering him an olive
branch if he apologised. He instead missed training and returned
to his homeland without permission to shut the door on a return.
AC Milan have been vocal in their bid to acquire the
striker, who was signed by City from Manchester United for 25
million pounds ($38.61 million) in July 2009, but they could be
pipped at the post by rivals Inter.
"We don't do anything just for fun; if we do something it's
because we think it could be a good deal," Moratti said on
Inter's website (www.inter.it).
"It all seems normal to me: we were interested in finding
out how things stood (with Tevez), if there was any room for
manoeuvre. We'll see if we're successful, if we can bring him
here or not."
($1 = 0.6474 British pounds)
