LONDON, April 11 Striker Carlos Tevez was named
in Manchester City's starting lineup for the first time since
September for Wednesday's Premier League game at home to West
Bromwich Albion.
The Argentine fell out with manager Roberto Mancini after
refusing to warm up as a substitute at a Champions League game
in September.
He has only recently been reintegrated into the first-team
squad after apologising. Fellow forward Mario Balotelli is
suspended.
City are eight points adrift of leaders Manchester United
with their title challenge seemingly all but over with six games
remaining.
