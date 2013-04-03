LONDON, April 3 Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez was handed 250 hours of community service, banned from driving for six months and fined 1,000 pounds ($1,500) for driving offences, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.

Tevez, 29, pleaded guilty at Macclesfield Magistrates' Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The Argentina striker was arrested at the start of March and released on police bail.

Tevez, who was banned from driving in January, was stopped by police driving in Macclesfield near Manchester.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to supply information over incidents in which his car was speeding.

Then he was banned for six months and ordered to pay fines and cost totalling 1,540 pounds.

His legal team told the court in January that their client did not understand the word 'constabulary' on official letters from the police. ($1 = 0.6610 British pounds)